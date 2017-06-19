Videos: Online Video Messages From Paula Cox

Over the last 24 hours, three videos have been posted on a Youtube account called “PC Elect” showing former Premier Paula Cox delivering National Heroes Day and Father’s Day messages, with the videos making references to Constituency 14.

In one video, Ms. Cox said, “Good day to the constituents of Constituency 14 and the wider Bermuda. I know you’re all ready for the National Heroes Day.

“National Heroes Day is a wonderful time to pay tribute and the acknowledge those who have given so much – our national heroes who have sacrificed and made a difference and had an impact in Bermuda, and we thank them and we acknowledge them.”

“That’s at the national level. However, as I’ve canvassed in C14, I’ve met a number of local community heroes. Persons like the two gentlemen who are dedicated to sweeping and cleaning up their part of the neighbourhood, determined to make a difference there.

“I’ve met women who are putting together care packages for those who are facing significant economic hardship to have something to help them along the way. That’s compassion, that’s caring.”

The video was posted approximately 17 hours on the “PC Elect” Youtube account, and followed after another video titled “Paula Cox’s Happy Father’s Day message to Dads in C14 Bermuda”. Following after those two videos, was another 16-second video titled “Paula Cox 2017.”

The three videos are the only ones on the channel at this time, and while two of the three reference C14, and one references the July 18th election, none of the videos appear to implicitly state she is a candidate for C14.

Emails recently revealed the internal discussions within the PLP over Ms Cox’s bid to be the PLP’s candidate for Constituency #14 Devonshire North West.

Ms Cox lost her seat in the 2012 General Election, with the OBA’s Glen Smith winning with 55.49% of the vote. Prior to 2012, Ms Cox had held the seat since 1996, winning 69.59% of the vote vs the UBP’s Alan Marshall [492-215] in the 2007 General Election, and in 2003, Ms Cox won 74.27% of the vote against Christian Dunleavy [UBP] who received 25.73%.

The PLP has already confirmed that Wayne Caines will be the PLP’s candidate for Devonshire North West, while the OBA has confirmed that Glen Smith, the incumbent, will run for the OBA again in the area.

