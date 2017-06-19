Videos: Online Video Messages From Paula Cox
Over the last 24 hours, three videos have been posted on a Youtube account called “PC Elect” showing former Premier Paula Cox delivering National Heroes Day and Father’s Day messages, with the videos making references to Constituency 14.
In one video, Ms. Cox said, “Good day to the constituents of Constituency 14 and the wider Bermuda. I know you’re all ready for the National Heroes Day.
“National Heroes Day is a wonderful time to pay tribute and the acknowledge those who have given so much – our national heroes who have sacrificed and made a difference and had an impact in Bermuda, and we thank them and we acknowledge them.”
“That’s at the national level. However, as I’ve canvassed in C14, I’ve met a number of local community heroes. Persons like the two gentlemen who are dedicated to sweeping and cleaning up their part of the neighbourhood, determined to make a difference there.
“I’ve met women who are putting together care packages for those who are facing significant economic hardship to have something to help them along the way. That’s compassion, that’s caring.”
The video was posted approximately 17 hours on the “PC Elect” Youtube account, and followed after another video titled “Paula Cox’s Happy Father’s Day message to Dads in C14 Bermuda”. Following after those two videos, was another 16-second video titled “Paula Cox 2017.”
The three videos are the only ones on the channel at this time, and while two of the three reference C14, and one references the July 18th election, none of the videos appear to implicitly state she is a candidate for C14.
Emails recently revealed the internal discussions within the PLP over Ms Cox’s bid to be the PLP’s candidate for Constituency #14 Devonshire North West.
Ms Cox lost her seat in the 2012 General Election, with the OBA’s Glen Smith winning with 55.49% of the vote. Prior to 2012, Ms Cox had held the seat since 1996, winning 69.59% of the vote vs the UBP’s Alan Marshall [492-215] in the 2007 General Election, and in 2003, Ms Cox won 74.27% of the vote against Christian Dunleavy [UBP] who received 25.73%.
The PLP has already confirmed that Wayne Caines will be the PLP’s candidate for Devonshire North West, while the OBA has confirmed that Glen Smith, the incumbent, will run for the OBA again in the area.
Independent candidate…watch this space!
It’s a good space my vote all the way no PLP
First time I’ve heard from her in 5 years, with all do respect ……….
* with all do respect ……….*
Is that the same as ‘DUE respect’ ?
Let me guess, you think the word is ‘mute’ as well .
No, its ‘do’ because because of what she didnt ‘do’.
No matter your feelings on Paula Cox, the PLP did her dirt in C14 and she has the right to let the voters decide.
Yes she is PLP bunch of tricks they caused these problems
Are they feeling it
The cog is broke
…the dirt was done at the last election to the good people of C14 by Cox. The good people of C14 taught Cox a good lesson although it appears that Cox likes issues! Independent? Cross the floor Cox,stop fooling around.
And so the architect of the PLP’s 2012 loss returns in a blaze of glory to attempt to cause another loss. People should be reminded that if it wasn’t for Paula Cox deliberately delaying an election until after the UBP had re-assembled into the OBA we wouldn’t even be in this predicament. These three videos are the most convincing argument to vote for Wayne Caines. This is the voice of yesterday and this election is about the future. And by the way, this isn’t the conduct of a team player as Ms. Cox claimed she was in those leaked emails from last week; but then we knew that all along.
Where has she been these last 5 years??
I hope to see many more of these videos from Ms Cox in the next few weeks. She should make her voice heard as much as possible.