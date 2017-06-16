Video: OBA Confirm Four More Candidates

The OBA announced four more election candidates today [June 16], with Craig Cannonier to run in Constituency #12 Devonshire South Central, Fabian Minors to run in Constituency #13 Devonshire North Central, Glen Smith to run in Constituency #14 Devonshire North West, and Scott Stewart set to contest Constituency #15 Pembroke East.

The press conference has just concluded, and the 27-minute live video replay is below:

Mr Cannonier, the incumbent, will again represent the OBA in this area, a seat which he won with 87.81% of the vote in the last General Election. In the 2003 and 2007 election, John Barritt, running for the UBP, won this seat with over 80% of the vote, and the results from C#12 in the 2012 election are below.

Fabain Minors will run in C#13, a seat which is currently held by the PLP’s Diallo Rabain who won the seat in a 2016 by-election. The results from C#13 in the 2012 election are below.

The OBA’s Glen Smith — who won with 55.49% of the vote in the last General Election — will again run in C#14, where he will match up against Wayne Caines, who the PLP have already confirmed as their candidate for the area. The results from C#14 in the 2012 election are below.

Scott Stewart will again represent the OBA in C#15 Pembroke East, a seat currently held by PLP Deputy Leader Walter Roban, and a seat the PLP has won with over 80% of the vote in the last three General Elections. The results from C#15 are below.

The previously announced confirmed candidates for the July 18th election are:

Constituency #1 St Georges North: Kenneth Bascome [OBA] Renee Ming [PLP]

Constituency #2 George’s West: Nandi Outerbridge [OBA] Kim Swan [PLP]

Constituency #4 St George’s South: Suzann Roberts Holshouser [OBA] Tinee Furbert [PLP]

Constituency #5 Hamilton East: Peter Barrett [OBA]

Constituency #6 Hamilton West: Simone Barton [OBA]

Constituency #7 Hamilton South: Sylvan Richards [OBA] Anthony Richardson [PLP]

Constituency #8 Smith’s South: Rose Ann Tucker [PLP]

Constituency #10 Smith’s North: Rev Dr Ernest Peets [PLP]

Constituency #14 Devonshire North West: Wayne Caines [PLP]

Constituency #17 Pembroke Central: Andrew Simons [OBA]

Constituency #18 Pembroke West Central: Nicholas Kempe [OBA]

Constituency #19 Pembroke West: Jeanne Atherden [OBA]

Constituency #20 Pembroke South West: Susan Jackson [OBA]

Constituency #24 Warwick South East: Nalton Brangman [OBA]

Constituency #25 Warwick North East: Jeff Baron [OBA]

Constituency #26 Warwick South Central: Robyn Swan [OBA]

Constituency #27 Warwick North Central: Sheila Gomez [OBA]

Constituency #28 Warwick West: Jeff Sousa [OBA] Dennis Lister III [PLP]

Constituency #30 Southampton East Central: Quinton Butterfield [PLP]

Constituency #31 Southampton West Central: Crystal Caesar [PLP]

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics, Videos