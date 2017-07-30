Carnival Horizon Construction Continues In Italy

July 30, 2017 | 1 Comment

Construction of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the 133,500-ton Carnival Horizon — which is scheduled to call on Bermuda in 2018 – is moving along as scheduled as work continues at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

Horizon-Construction-29 July-2017 01

The ship’s spaces – from the Dr. Seuss-themed WaterWorks aqua park and the 270-square-foot Seaside Theatre poolside LED screen to a wide variety of indoor and outdoor dining, beverage and entertainment venues – are taking shape in anticipation for Carnival Horizon’s April 2018 maiden voyage.

Horizon-Construction-29 July-2017 02

Carnival Horizon is set to debut April 2, 2018, with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona – the first of four round-trip departures from this port. Carnival Horizon will then reposition to the U.S. with a 14-day trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York May 9-23, 2018, positioning the vessel for a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean departures from the Big Apple.

Horizon-Construction-29 July-2017 03

Carnival Horizon will shift to Miami to launch a year-round schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning Sept. 22, 2018. Carnival Horizon will also offer a special two-day cruise to Nassau from Miami Sept. 20-22, 2018.

  1. Holy Moly says:
    July 31, 2017

    Thanks for including Bermuda, Carnival! Looking forward to its arrival!

