Carnival Horizon Construction Continues In Italy

Construction of Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the 133,500-ton Carnival Horizon — which is scheduled to call on Bermuda in 2018 – is moving along as scheduled as work continues at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy.

The ship’s spaces – from the Dr. Seuss-themed WaterWorks aqua park and the 270-square-foot Seaside Theatre poolside LED screen to a wide variety of indoor and outdoor dining, beverage and entertainment venues – are taking shape in anticipation for Carnival Horizon’s April 2018 maiden voyage.

Carnival Horizon is set to debut April 2, 2018, with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona – the first of four round-trip departures from this port. Carnival Horizon will then reposition to the U.S. with a 14-day trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York May 9-23, 2018, positioning the vessel for a summer schedule of four-day Bermuda and eight-day Caribbean departures from the Big Apple.

Carnival Horizon will shift to Miami to launch a year-round schedule of six- and eight-day Caribbean cruises beginning Sept. 22, 2018. Carnival Horizon will also offer a special two-day cruise to Nassau from Miami Sept. 20-22, 2018.

