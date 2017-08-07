Police: 55 People Arrested Over 5-Day Period

The police said it was a “very active Cup Match holiday”, with 55 people being arrested over the five-day period that commenced on Wednesday evening.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon [Aug 7], Superintendent Darrin Simons said, “The Bermuda Police report a very active Cup Match holiday period that commenced on Wednesday evening August 2nd and concluded on Sunday August 6th at 3am.

“During that period of time there were at least 10 major events including Cup Match. On the Friday of Cup Match it is reported that close to 10,000 people were in attendance. Over the five-day period, 55 persons were arrested and a number of those individuals appeared in Magistrates Court this morning.

“Two persons were also arrested and placed before the courts this morning as a result of a robbery that took place on Friday the 4th of August. A further two people were arrested and bailed in relation to the stabbing that took place on Wednesday afternoon on Queen Street.

“The most significant event over the period was the affray that took place on the grounds of the St. Georges Cricket Club at 6:15pm on Friday. This incident resulted in 5 persons being arrested. Four of those individuals appeared before the courts this morning and were charged with affray.

“Police are still conducting an investigation into this incident and we are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have video evidence of interest to the police. Please contact Detective Sergeant Hayden Small on 247-1429 or email hsmall@bps.bm. There were hundreds of people who witnessed the incident, we need to hear from you.

“Following that incident, we increased our level of engagement with the public on both land and sea. During the Non Mariners Race, the Police in conjunction with the Royal Bermuda Regiment and the Bermuda Reserve Police, maintained a proactive highly visible presence designed to disrupt antisocial behaviour. Marine Police searched boats and people looking for weapons and to prevent violence. Thankfully there were no significant acts of antisocial behaviour or violence reported to the police.

“Regretfully Bermuda recorded its 9th road fatality. 22-year-old Omari Symonds, tragically lost his life after being involved in a two-vehicle collision, which took place on Middle Road, Devonshire near the junction with Chaingate Hill. Initial reports suggest that Mr. Symonds was travelling in an easterly direction on his motorcycle, when he collided with a private motorcar headed in the opposite direction.

“A family liaison officer has been assigned to the family and an investigation is now underway. Anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have information regarding the movements of Omari Symonds, prior to the collision, should call PC Bianca Glasford on 247-1788. The Bermuda Police Service would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Omari Symonds.

“We would like to thank our community partners, as well as every member of the public who acted in a responsible manner.”

In addition to the incidents mentioned above, Superintendent Simons said some of the arrests related to offences such as drug possession, warrants, and road traffic offences.

