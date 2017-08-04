Three Males Arrested After Incident At Cup Match

Three males have been arrested following a disturbance that took place at around 6.00pm this evening [Aug 4] during the Cup Match festivities at the St. George’s Cricket Club.

A police spokesperson said, “This evening at 6:19pm, police responded to a disturbance that took place on the grounds of the St. George’s Cricket Club.

“A number of males were involved in a melee that resulted in one male being injured and subsequently transported to the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.

“Three males were arrested in relation to this incident and police have commenced an investigation into the matter. “

