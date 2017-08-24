Video: Interview With Minister Walton Brown

August 24, 2017 | 2 Comments

Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown sat down with Bernews today [Aug 24] for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including immigration reform, passports, and work permits.

Bernews Podcast with Walton Brown

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr Brown also touched on the general election results, same sex marriage, his views on Independence, and more.

If you want to listen ‘on the go’, you can also access the audio only version of this interview, and all our past interviews, in the podcast section of the Bernews app.

Comments (2)

  1. Wow says:
    August 24, 2017

    Well done Minister Brown.

  2. Freedom? says:
    August 24, 2017

    I find myself agreeing with some of the points that he brings up but Mr. Brown comes off as unnecessarily arrogant.

