Water Borne Bacteria, Tobacco Bay Beach Closed

September 20, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Ministry of Health advised that Tobacco Bay Beach “has been closed to swimmers due to higher than normal levels of water-borne bacteria.”

“The Department of Health conducts regular testing of seawater and has closed the beach to swimmers and watersports today, due to bacterial levels above the Department’s acceptable limit,” the Ministry said.

Chart from the Government’s seawater sampling:

“Further testing and evaluation is underway and the beach will reopen once bacteria levels drop to normal. Inclement weather and wind direction can have an effect on bacterial levels.

“The concessionaire at Tobacco Bay Beach has been informed. For more information about Government’s seawater testing, see here.

Update 2.15pm: The sample results were just updated to included Sept 17th, so we amended the PDF below to show the more recent ones, and also posted a screenshot above.

The Ministry’s 2017 Seawater Sampling Results follow below [PDF here]

Comments (1)

  1. voltage says:
    September 20, 2017

    This is a bold step and it begs the question what is the cause of this spike and can they stop it at the source or is this an ongoing issue of pollution?

