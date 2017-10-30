Bermuda’s Second Seabin Installed At RHADC

A V5 Hybrid Seabin has been installed at the Royal Hamilton Amateur Dinghy Club [RHADC] thanks to the sponsorship of Butterfield, a Global Pilot Partner of the Seabin Project.

The Seabin is a floating rubbish bin designed to be placed at marinas, docks, yacht clubs and commercial ports as a part solution to the current global littering problem.

Water is syphoned in from the surface and passes through the natural fibre catch bag inside the Seabin. The water is pumped back into the marina leaving litter and debris trapped in the catch bag to be disposed of properly.

Seabin in the Water at RHADC

Bermuda’s first Seabin—a pre-production unit–was installed at the Princess Marina at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in May 2017.

This past Tuesday, Butterfield placed a production Seabin—the Caribbean’s first—at the Cayman Islands Yacht Club on Grand Cayman. Next week, the Bank intends to install Canada’s first Seabin at the Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron in Halifax.

During a members’ reception at RHADC on Friday evening [27 October], Michael Neff, Group Head of Wealth Management at Butterfield explained the Bank’s interest in helping deploy Seabins around the world, saying: “As a financial services company with operations in many island nations, we at Butterfield understand how closely tied the well-being of the economies and the people of our communities is to the ocean.

“The fortunes of our tourism products, our fisheries, and the quality of daily life for all of us depends on the health of the waters that surround us.”

Neil Redburn and Allen Walker, Commodore and General Manager of RHADC

As a Global Pilot Partner, Butterfield will also work with local environmental and youth-focused organisations to introduce the Seabin Project’s open-source education programmes in all locations where Seabins are installed under its sponsorship.

Pete Ceglinski, CEO and Co-Founder of the Seabin Project said, “We are pleased to be back in Bermuda to install a second Seabin in Hamilton Harbour. The team at the Dinghy Club has been enthusiastic about the technology and wonderful to work with.

“Having Butterfield as one of our Global Pilot Partner has allowed us to leverage their presence in multiple countries to introduce Seabin technology and educational programmes to a wider audience. It’s a great partnership.”

Pete Ceglinski, CEO and Co-Founder of the Seabin Project Examines Contents of the RHADC Seabin

Allen Walker, General Manager of RHADC, said, “We’ve known about the Seabin and taken an interest in the project for quite some time, and it’s wonderful to be among the first yacht clubs in the world to receive this innovative, ocean-cleaning technology.

“Being situated at the East end of the harbour, a lot of debris does collect among the slips at RHADC. The Seabin will assist us in maintaining a clean marine environment around the Club, and importantly, will help us bring visibility to this important technology and the problem of ocean litter among our members, guests and the hundreds of children who participate in our sailing programmes each year.”

Neil Redburn, RHADC Commodore said, “We’ve been fascinated by the Seabin concept for quite some time, and we’re delighted that Butterfield and the Seabin Project have partnered in this way.

“For RHADC, this fits right into our broader green initiatives around the Club. We are proud to be a part of the Seabin phenomenon.”

