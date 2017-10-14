Repairs Underway In Devon Spring, Devonshire

The Public Works Ministry advised that repairs are underway to fix a water main break in the Devon Spring, Devonshire area, which will result in a disruption of water service for area residents.

A spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works is advising that repair works are underway to fix a water main break in the Devon Spring, Devonshire area.

This will result in a disruption of water service for area residents, central and east of the Devon Springs pump station who may not receive water during this shutdown.

“Once the pump station is back online, it may take some time for all affected areas to regain service. Customers who may need water during this time are advised to contact a water trucking company for service.

“The Ministry thanks the public for their cooperation and patience while these repairs are being conducted.”

