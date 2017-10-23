Five Firefighters Return From Overseas Training

The Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service [BFRS] recently had five recruit firefighters — Christopher Clarke, Jordan Govia, Matthew Mills, Mahkye Steede and Amani Wears — return from overseas training at the Engineering Extension Service department of Texas A&M University in Texas.

The BFRS spokesperson said they “were part of a grueling 21 day recruit firefighter boot camp that consisted of 56 participants from various parts of the United States and Canada.

Mahkye Steede, Jordan Govia, Amani Wears, Christopher Clarke & Matthew Mills

“The Recruit Course actually began in April 2017 with the recruits completing the online portion in Bermuda along with being trained in practical assessments by BFRS instructors over a period of 4 months before they embarked on the trip to Texas to complete the 21 day long boot camp.

“The entire course design provided them with the knowledge and skills necessary to obtain certification at Firefighter Levels I and II. The online portion consisted of reading assignments, online knowledge-building activities, online discussions with both their instructors and fellow students, videos and multimedia, module quizzes and a final exam.

“The boot camp portion consisted of classroom and hands-on field application training. They had to put their online learning and practical instruction from their BFRS instructors into practice by participating in field exercise and scenarios, as well as classroom exercises and discussions.

“At the conclusion of the course, the attendees participated in a graduation ceremony during which Chief Fire Officer Reginald Lloyd Burchall was the keynote speaker and Bermuda’s Firefighter Christopher Clarke received the honor of being the Most Outstanding Recruit Firefighter for the course.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News