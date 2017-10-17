Football: Deshae Darrell Scores Hat Trick

Bermuda’s Deshae Darrell scored all three goals for Brookhaven College as they recorded a 3-0 win over Mountain View College,

Deshae opened the scoring in the 4th minute, then was on target again in the 26th minute after Savanna Hernandez lobbed the ball over the defense and sent Darrell through for a one on one with goalkeeper and she buried the ball in the back of the net.

Darrell completely her hat trick when Julie Ortega played a perfect ball down the left flank in the 43rd minute for Darrell to take it into the box and strike it home.

Darrell has now scored a total of 11 goals for the season, with the Bermudian footballer the leading goal scorer for her team.

