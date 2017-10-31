OBA To Hold Party Elections On November 18th

The OBA will host a Party General Conference and Elections on November 18th, with five positions up for election: OBA Party Leader, Deputy Leader, Party Chairperson, and two Party Deputy Co-Chairpersons.

The party said, “Please accept this notice of our Party General Conference and election for five positions: OBA Party Leader and Deputy Leader, OBA Party Chairman, OBA Party Deputy Co-Chairman [2].

Event: One Bermuda Alliance General Conference and Elections

Date: 18th November, 2017

Time: 7 pm

Location: Vasco Da Gama,

“As outlined in our Constitution, which can be found on our website. Elections for OBA Leader and Deputy Leader may be contested by any OBA MP. Elections for OBA Chair and the two OBA Deputy Chairs may be contested by any OBA member in good standing.

“Nomination forms are available from OBA HQ and the deadline for the submission of nominations will be noon on November 3rd, 2017.

“Any OBA members that will be away on the date of the General Conference, will be able to vote by an advance poll to be held on November 10th between the hours of 10am and 4pm at Party HQ.

“N.B. In order to vote for the Party Leader and Deputy Leader, you must be an OBA Member who is on the Parliamentary Register, so you may wish to check that your membership is up to date, and that you are on the Parliamentary Register.

“Your support and participation is vital to our success and any donation you can give will help to assist the OBA in community initiatives, general operating expenses, outreach programs, marketing and regional events.

“Should you have family members or friends that would like to join the OBA and participate in this important process, please direct them to our website www.oba.bm where they can find a link to join the Party, or call our offices at 294-3264.”

Former OBA Leader Michael Dunkley resigned as Party Leader in July following their loss in the General Election, and OBA Patricia Gordon-Pamplin was subsequently named the interim Party Leader, and Sylvan Richards named the interim Deputy Leader.

During an interview with Bernews in August, Ms Gordon Pamplin indicated that she is not likely to run for leader, and as the OBA states above “elections for OBA Leader and Deputy Leader may be contested by any OBA MP.”

The OBA have twelve elected MPs: Sylvan Richards, Cole Simons, Trevor Moniz, Michael Dunkley, Craig Cannonier, Jeanne Atherden, Susan Jackson, Dr Grant Gibbons, Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, Jeff Baron, Leah Scott and Ben Smith.

