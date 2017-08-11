Video: Interview With Patricia Gordon Pamplin
Opposition Leader Patricia Gordon-Pamplin sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including their election loss, how the OBA governed, their communications, and whether she wants to be the party leader on a long term basis.
Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Ms Gordon-Pamplin also touched on the immigration decision made in relation to Rev Tweed, whether the OBA can be an effective Opposition, race, the PLP and more.
This interview follows after the OBA’s election loss, which saw the PLP record a 24-12 win, and former Premier Michael Dunkley resign as leader, and Ms Gordon-Pamplin selected as the new interim leader.
Bernews plans to continue our live interview series with various Cabinet Ministers explaining their initiatives, plans and what has occurred since the election.
If you want to listen ‘on the go’, you can also access the audio only version of this interview, and all our past interviews, in the podcast section of the Bernews app.
LOL…The Oba needs an autopsy real fast…your PR was fine…
It was your policies that the majority of the country didn’t like..
Albeit, You/obaers think we/ plpers are too stupid to understand that you know better than us, what’s best for Us, ignorant bermudians voters. … .
The arrogants of the ova they insults the voters. ..then expects Us to vote for them…
No Way Never..
This interview shows that the OBA are right where they belong and will be for a very long time….
Hold on? Did she say “Balance the population?” @13:10 I’d like to know what she meant by that? Did she mean watching 3000 Bermudians leave these shores for a better life? And Open the flood gates to PRC ad others who have overstayed, flouted laws, been “rolled over and over?”