Video: Interview With Patricia Gordon Pamplin

Opposition Leader Patricia Gordon-Pamplin sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including their election loss, how the OBA governed, their communications, and whether she wants to be the party leader on a long term basis.

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Ms Gordon-Pamplin also touched on the immigration decision made in relation to Rev Tweed, whether the OBA can be an effective Opposition, race, the PLP and more.

This interview follows after the OBA’s election loss, which saw the PLP record a 24-12 win, and former Premier Michael Dunkley resign as leader, and Ms Gordon-Pamplin selected as the new interim leader.

