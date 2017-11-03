Closure Of Part Of Long Term Airport Parking Lot

Bermuda Skyport said that with “the Island continuing to experience unusually high tides,” they wish to “advise the public that part of the long-term parking lot at the L.F. Wade International Airport has been closed indefinitely as a precaution.”

“The excessive high tides, which have caused flooding conditions in the low-lying car park, are expected tomorrow through Wednesday, November 8. As a result, a section of the long-term parking lot will be closed. Partial barriers have been put in place while more visible fencing to cordon off the affected areas will soon be installed,” a spokesperson said,

Car being removed from airport long term parking when it flooded last month:

Motorists are asked to avoid parking in the cordoned-off area to avoid possible flood damage to their vehicles.

Mikaela Pearman, Marking & Communications Office, Bermuda Skyport, says: “We would like to advise vehicle owners to take extra caution when parking at the Airport’s long-term lot as Bermuda Skyport will not be responsible for any damage to vehicles.

“With the peak-travel November 11 holiday weekend approaching, available parking may be limited. As such, we’re asking travellers to kindly plan accordingly.”

For more information, please email info@skyport.bm.

