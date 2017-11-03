Closure Of Part Of Long Term Airport Parking Lot
Bermuda Skyport said that with “the Island continuing to experience unusually high tides,” they wish to “advise the public that part of the long-term parking lot at the L.F. Wade International Airport has been closed indefinitely as a precaution.”
“The excessive high tides, which have caused flooding conditions in the low-lying car park, are expected tomorrow through Wednesday, November 8. As a result, a section of the long-term parking lot will be closed. Partial barriers have been put in place while more visible fencing to cordon off the affected areas will soon be installed,” a spokesperson said,
Car being removed from airport long term parking when it flooded last month:
Motorists are asked to avoid parking in the cordoned-off area to avoid possible flood damage to their vehicles.
Mikaela Pearman, Marking & Communications Office, Bermuda Skyport, says: “We would like to advise vehicle owners to take extra caution when parking at the Airport’s long-term lot as Bermuda Skyport will not be responsible for any damage to vehicles.
“With the peak-travel November 11 holiday weekend approaching, available parking may be limited. As such, we’re asking travellers to kindly plan accordingly.”
For more information, please email info@skyport.bm.
There is another waste being dumped next door to effectively raise the height of the car park so this is no longer a problem.
Simple quick solution would be take any of the truck loads of rubble that go to the landfill every day and raise the whole lot.
UMMMM would it not take too much to get some fill & raise the level of the area? You don’t close the car park & do nothing for months when travelers need parking.
“Skyport will not be responsible for any damage to vehicles”. That is just nonsense. If I paid money to park at the airport in an area they know to flood, and the ocean came in, I am onto my lawyer in a heartbeat.
Of course they are responsible.