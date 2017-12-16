16-Yr-Old & 58-Yr-Old In Critical Condition In ICU

Three separate collisions occurred on Friday [Dec 1] leaving four persons injured. Two of the injured remain in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of King Edward Memorial Hospital.

A police spokesperson said, “A 16 year old female rider and 16 year old female pillion passenger were hurt in a single vehicle crash when the auxiliary [50cc] cycle they were traveling on went over an embankment along South Road, Paget in the vicinity of Southcote Road around 7:55pm Friday.

“Both young women, believed to be from Pembroke, were taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment. The rider was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and initially listed in critical but stable condition. The pillion passenger was treated at the hospital for less serious injuries and an update on her condition will be provided in due course.

“However, at last check this morning [December 3rd] the 16 year old rider remained in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

North Shore Road, Hamilton parish

“A 37 year old man believed to be from Hamilton parish hurt in a single vehicle crash when the motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along North Shore Road, Hamilton parish near Limehouse Lane around 4:40pm Friday was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment of what were initially thought to be serious injuries. However, his injuries are now not believed to be life threatening and a further update on his condition will be provided in due course.

Wilkinson Avenue, Hamilton parish

“A 58 year old man believed to be from Paget hurt when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a truck along Wilkinson Avenue, Hamilton parish around 2:30pm Friday was taken to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and initially listed in critical but stable condition.

“At last check this morning [December 3rd] he remained in critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit.

“Inquiries regarding all three collisions continue and any witnesses are encouraged to contact the main police telephone number 295-0011.”

Category: Accidents and fires, All, News