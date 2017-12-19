Bermuda One Of Top 10 Searched Destinations

Bermuda is one of the top ten most searched destinations in the world for 2017 on Google, according to a report from Travel and Leisure.

The story said, “How many of the top 10 have you been to? Many travelers might assume that everyone’s bucket list includes Paris, New York City, and other famous tourist spots. However, the destinations that people were most interested in this year might surprise even the most seasoned traveler.

Slideshow of some of our photo of the day series showcasing our beauty:

























































-

“Google revealed on Wednesday the top searched destinations in the world for 2017. Las Vegas took the top spot, Barcelona came in second, and South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach snagged third.

“Of course, with any search data, it’s difficult to parse motivation. Las Vegas and Barcelona are already major tourist destinations, however recent news events in both — the terror attack in Las Vegas and both a terror attack and an attempt at secession in Barcelona — likely increased the number of searches.

“Many of these destinations, however, are dreamy vacation spots, like Bali, Aspen, the Maldives, and Punta Cana. Warm-weather destinations dominated the top 10, with Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, and Cancun also making the list.”

Top-searched Destinations – Places

1. Las Vegas

2. Barcelona

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Aspen

5. Punta Cana

6. Maldives

7. Turks and Caicos

8. Bali

9. Cancun

10. Bermuda

Read More About

Category: All, News, technology