Bermudian cyclist Conor White finished 13th in the final round of the Lloyds National Circuit Series at the 2025 Dawlish Grand Prix, clocking the same time as the race winner in a tightly contested event in Dawlish, Devon.

White completed the technical circuit in 50 minutes and 25 seconds, matching the winning time of Great Britain’s Matthew Bostock in a high-paced, one-day criterium.

