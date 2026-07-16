Haywood & Williams Attend Toyota Training

Bermuda Motors representatives Damon Haywood and Sharee Williams attended a Toyota Warranty Training Seminar in Miami, Florida.

A spokesperson said, “Damon Haywood, Operations Manager, and Sharee Williams, Warranty Administrator, recently represented Bermuda Motors at an intensive Toyota Warranty Training Seminar held in Miami, Florida.

Damon Haywood – Operations Manager and Sharee Williams – Warranty Administrator

“The training program was designed to strengthen participants’ knowledge of Toyota warranty administration procedures and technical reporting standards, ensuring the highest level of customer service and operational excellence.

“Throughout the seminar, Damon and Sharee received hands on sessions in warranty claim preparation and the completion of Toyota Warranty Claim forms. The training also focused on improving warranty administration efficiency using Toyota’s e-learning platform and best practices.

“In addition, the program covered key aspects of Toyota’s Field Technical Report [FTR] process and reporting Early Detection Early resolution [EDER] activities.

“To reinforce their learning, attendees had hands on training and participated in practical exercises.

“The knowledge and skills acquired by Damon and Sharee will enhance the company’s warranty administration processes, improve reporting accuracy, and further strengthen technical support capabilities. Their successful completion of this Toyota training reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to continuous professional development and delivering exceptional service to Toyota customers.”

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