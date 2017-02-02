Dage Minors Named ‘Track Athlete Of Week’

For the third time this winter, Bermudian Dage Minors — who competes for the Franklin Pierce University men’s track & field team — has been named Northeast-10 Conference Track Athlete of the Week.

In addition, Franklin Pierce’s 4×400-meter relay team, which Minors is a part of, was named NE10 Relay of the Week.

The announcement said, “At the Terrier Invitational at BU, Minors finished second with a time of 1:48.70 in the 800 meters, meeting the NCAA Championships automatic qualifying mark in the process.

“It is the fastest time in the nation this winter, and stands as the fifth-fastest time in the history of Division II.

“Minors also ran the lead leg of the also-honored 4×400-meter relay, which ran a school-record time of 3:19.52 and move into second in the NE10. ”

