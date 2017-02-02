Dage Minors Named ‘Track Athlete Of Week’
For the third time this winter, Bermudian Dage Minors — who competes for the Franklin Pierce University men’s track & field team — has been named Northeast-10 Conference Track Athlete of the Week.
In addition, Franklin Pierce’s 4×400-meter relay team, which Minors is a part of, was named NE10 Relay of the Week.
The announcement said, “At the Terrier Invitational at BU, Minors finished second with a time of 1:48.70 in the 800 meters, meeting the NCAA Championships automatic qualifying mark in the process.
“It is the fastest time in the nation this winter, and stands as the fifth-fastest time in the history of Division II.
“Minors also ran the lead leg of the also-honored 4×400-meter relay, which ran a school-record time of 3:19.52 and move into second in the NE10. ”
Congrats Dage! Keep up the good work buddy! Very talented athlete...has the ability to be a very good cricketer also! Bermudas future is looking very promising, in all sports, with the abundance of young talent bred on the island.Something we should all be proud of! Blessings to all our young athletes!