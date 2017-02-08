Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast Group Gathering

On Thursday [Feb 9] during the lunch hour residents are invited to “come together for a brief moment to express our common unity as people who breathe the same air and live on the same small rock in the middle of the Atlantic.”

The meeting will be held on the grounds of the House of Assembly from 12:15-12:45pm.

The Parliamentary Prayer Breakfast Group said, “This gathering has been organized by a diverse group – the brain child of the Parliamentary Prayer breakfast committee and religious leaders from across the denominations who have been meeting with the Speaker of the House to find ways of both acknowledging the pain of recent months in the political, economic, legal and social landscape but also of moving forward together in a renewed and more healthy way. Supported by imagine Bermuda and other concerned groups, it aims to be nonpartisan and as inclusive as possible.

“Whilst recognizing the divisions in society exist- this is not an opportunity to score political points or to preach – but a moment to stand side by side to say that though we may disagree on many things our diversity should not lead to division but greater respect.

“Representatives of both the OBA and PLP have agreed to be present from both the House of Assembly and Senate, we invite the general public to join us [including unions, the business community, police, churches etc.]

“The meeting will be held on the grounds of the House of Assembly, a place of recent hurt in our community, from 12:15-12:45.

“The format is that of a prayer vigil – with prayers being offered by concerned citizens and religious leaders, as we stand side by side from all backgrounds, races, cultures and creeds to say that we need each other, and to resolve to listen better, love more deeply and strive towards unity and reconciliation in the interests of justice and truth and for the good of all.”

