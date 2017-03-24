Video: Interview With PLP Leader David Burt
Opposition Leader David Burt sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the 2017 Budget and the Opposition’s Budget Reply, payroll tax, and the Commission of Inquiry’s report.
Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr. Burt also touched on Mark Pettingill’s resignation from the OBA, Speaker Randy Horton, technology, the America’s Cup and more.
If you want to listen ‘on the go’, you can also access the audio from this interview, and all our past interviews, in the podcast section of the Bernews app.
The 38-minute live video replay is below:
Please just tell us what the system is.... of course we all want what is best but you are admitting you have no idea what that is... sigh
I skipped to the AC part because I am proud that we are hosting it and I really hoped that Mr. Burt would be positive - I felt disappointed with his responses. He bumbled about and through out "..it is a rich man's sport...". Now the PLP cost is up to $110M with no proof. People are and have been encouraged since inception to come up with entrepreneurial ideas.
This is an important event and it sounds as though the plp are trying to create bitterness amongst the voter the economic truth is that this thing is bringing a lot of foreign currency to our island and that is what is important - that money stays and pays for all manner of goods and services.
Man I am disappointed with you Burt just because your job description says opposition does not mean you have to deliberately undermine everything that the government does.