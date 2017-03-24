Video: Interview With PLP Leader David Burt

Opposition Leader David Burt sat down with Bernews today for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing a wide range of topics including the 2017 Budget and the Opposition’s Budget Reply, payroll tax, and the Commission of Inquiry’s report.

Speaking with guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon, Mr. Burt also touched on Mark Pettingill’s resignation from the OBA, Speaker Randy Horton, technology, the America’s Cup and more.

If you want to listen ‘on the go’, you can also access the audio from this interview, and all our past interviews, in the podcast section of the Bernews app.

The 38-minute live video replay is below:

