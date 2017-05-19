Bill: Define Marriage Between Male & Female

MP Wayne Furbert said the Human Rights Amendment Act 2017 — which seeks to make an amendment to define marriage between a male and a female — has been tabled.

Bill Follows Landmark Court Ruling

The Private Members Bill seeks to, in effect, restrict marriage to between a man and woman, and follows after a landmark court ruling which paved the way for same sex marriage in Bermuda.

Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche filed a legal challenge after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, and the court ruled in their favour .

The Court’s conclusion stated, “The common law definition of marriage, that marriage is the voluntary union for life of one man and one woman, and its reflection in the Marriage Act section 24 and the MCA section 15 (c) are inconsistent with the provisions of section 2 (2) (a) (ii) as read with section 5 of the HRA as they constitute deliberate different treatment on the basis of sexual orientation.

“In so doing the common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage and more broadly speaking the institution of marriage.”

Following the ruling, Minister of Home Affairs Patricia Gordon Pamplin said, “The Government acknowledges the Supreme Court ruling handed down on Friday last and upon legal advice, we have determined that we will not lodge an appeal against the judgment.”

Wayne Furbert’s Comments

Earlier today, Mr Furbert told Bernews, “We tabled the Human Rights Amendment Act 2017. The Human Rights Amendment Act 2017 speaks about making an amendment to define marriage between a male and a female.

“The reason why we did this because we have been called, texted, stopped on the street and said, ‘Wayne, do something. You brought the Private Members Bill last year, and we want you to do something again.’ So we didn’t feel we should abrogate our responsibility.

“The courts went as far as it did, one person made a decision, and Parliament should speak. Parliament has always been supreme just below the Constitution. We’re not doing anything outside of the Constitution.

“But we should, at the end of the day, speak on behalf of the people. Fourteen thousand people turned up and said, ‘No to same-sex marriage,’ and we, as Parliament, should speak and vote on that accordingly.”

When asked when will it happen, Mr Furbert said, “This will take place roughly July 7th or July 8th of this year. The Constitution says that if a bill is defeated by the Senate, then it has to come back for the House and wait a whole year before it’d be passed again.”

Similar Bill Was Brought Before

Mr Furbert previously attempted to bring an amendment like this, with the Human Rights Amendment 2016 passing in the House with 21 votes for, 9 against, and 1 abstention in July 2016.

However, the Bill then failed in the Senate, with six Senators voting against the Bill, while five voted in favour. Nine of the eleven Senators that voted at that time remain in the Senate, with two changes made since that time.

Human Rights Amendment Bill 2017

The Bill — which is a Private Members Bill brought by Mr Furbert — states, “Whereas it is expedient to amend the Human Rights Act 1982, to preserve the institution of marriage; Be it enacted by The Queen’s Most Excellent Majesty, by and with the advice and consent of the Senate and the House of Assembly of Bermuda, and by the authority of the same, as follows;

“In section 2 of the Human Rights Act 1981, at the end insert— [5] Nothing in this section shall be taken to override the provisions of section 15[c] of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1974 [which provides that a marriage is void unless the parties are respectively male and female].”

In Bernews recent interview with three lawyers involved in the legal case, we asked what would happen to a gay couple if they got married and an amendment managed to get passed in Parliament, the lawyers explained that the marriages will remain legal – but they couldn’t get divorced.

