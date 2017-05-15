Video: Explaining Same Sex Marriage Legalities

A gay couple can get married right now, an appeal to the legal judgment is highly unlikely to succeed, churches cannot be forced to marry gay couples, and a “significant reason” why we have same-sex marriage today is because of the Preserve Marriage group’s campaign.

These were some of the statements made by three lawyers involved in the landmark legal judgment during our most recent live interview on our Facebook page, where Bernews’ guest interviewer Jeremy Deacon sat down with Rod Attride Stirling, who represented the Human Rights Commission, and Mark Pettingill and Grant Spurling, who represented Winston Godwin and Greg DeRoche, to speak about the implications of the same sex marriage ruling which they successfully argued for in the Supreme Court.

30-minute interview with lawyers Rod Attride Stirling, Mark Pettingill & Grant Spurling

Appeal Is Unlikely To Succeed

The Government confirmed they do not intend to appeal the judgment, and the lawyers indicated that an appeal was very unlikely to succeed anyway.

Mr Attride Stirling said, “The reason why the Government is not appealing is because any appeal is unsustainable. There is no way that they would get any lawyer, who has the most basic understanding of human rights law, to advise them that an appeal was likely to succeed.“

“The fact is that every final judgment is capable of being appealed. There’s an automatic right of appeal relation to final judgment. To say that there’s a right of appeal is one thing, but first you’d have to get a lawyer to tell you that you have a good prospect of success, and then you would appeal.“

“The Government had no prospect of succeeding on an appeal,” he added. “That’s what their internal lawyers and probably their external lawyers have told them that any appeal would be bound to fail.

“I can tell you that Preserve Marriage could not get their lawyer, I bet, to go on record and do just what I just say. Taking off my client hat, I can tell you that there is no basis upon which I could give advice that that appeal had a prospect of succeeding. I would go further, I’d say it’s bound to fail.

“I don’t think that Preserve Marriage could get a lawyer to go on record and say, I believe that this appeal has a good prospect of winning or it’s likely to succeed. I don’t think that you can get a lawyer to do that.“

Can Preserve Marriage Appeal?

Preserve Marriage has publicly called for the Government to file an appeal, and when asked if the Preserve Marriage group, has any legal recourse, Mr Attride Stirling said, “In open court, Preserve Marriage’s counsel conceded that as an intervener they had no right of appeal.

Mr Pettingill suggested the group could “put your money where your mouths are and tell Government …tell them that you’ll foot the bill for the appeal, see how far that goes.”

Can A Gay Couple Get Married Right Now?

“They could certainly well,” Mr Pettingill said. “The registry would have no legal recourse at all to say, no, we’re not doing it. They certainly could start to say we don’t have the forms ready, we would say, put a line there in that spouse or whatever. That’s an easy fix.

“The law is done,” he added.

What About An Amendment In Parliament?

MP Wayne Furbert previously attempted to bring an amendment specifying that marriage must between a man and a woman. The Bill passed in the House however failed in the Senate, and we asked about the possibility an amendment could be brought back to Parliament.

“You can let private members whatever you want to,” Mr Pettingill said, adding that given the position the Government has taken, his position as an Independent, Shawn Crockwell’s position and with members of the Opposition that “standing on the side of right when it comes to human rights,” his “assessment would be that it’s on the road to a flogging if it comes back to the House.“

Calling him his “good friend Wayne,” Mr Pettingill noted that Mr Furbert represents the “bible belt”, saying he’s ”run with the UBP. He’s won there. He’s run with PLP. He’s won there. If he runs Independent, he’d probably win there. That’s because he’s got a certain segment well locked down over many years,” Mr Pettingill said. “He probably feels the pressure more from his constituency with regard to anybody else.”

‘Bizarre’ Chance Couples Could Not Get Divorced If Amendment Were To Succeed

When asked what would happen to a gay couple if they got married and an amendment managed to get passed in Parliament, the lawyers explained that the marriages will remain legal – but they couldn’t get divorced.

Mr Attride Stirling said, “The answer for that question is that any marriage that takes place say, next week, all of those marriages will be legal. If in say, 12 months time, Wayne Furbert passed his amendment and if that canceled the position, it would only cancel the position going forward.

“You’d have, say, the 100 people who got married in the next year who were legally married, but because of the way that the Amendment Act is worded. What would happen is that those people would be locked in because they would no longer …“

Grant Spurling said, “They couldn’t get divorced,” which Mr Attride Stirling agreed with saying, “They couldn’t get divorced, which is bizarre.

“They’d be now locked into something that people of opposite sex wouldn’t have, because people of opposite sex have a right to get married and a right to get divorced, but they’d be locked in.

“Wayne Furbert’s amendment is bad on several fronts,” Mr Attride Stirling added. “Mark can speak more clearly to the political issues than I can, but I would just find it difficult to believe that a majority of MPs reading the judgment could actually now come to the conclusion that they could support Wayne Furbert’s amendment.“

Churches Cannot Be Forced To Marry People

When asked if the law can force a church into marrying a gay couple, Mr Pettingill said, “No. People need to know that. We’re not going to make you marry gay people in your church.”

Mr Pettingill said that if an attempt was made to do so, he would “be the first to roll up”, adding that Mr Attride Stirling and Mr Spurling would also be likely to defend the church.

Mr Pettingill said if someone brought a case demanding to be married at a church that is against doing so, he would point out that they are “entitled to their fundamental religious beliefs and you can’t force your position on them.”

Mr Attride Stirling said, “That’s an important distinction, that the church’s rights have been protected and none of the church’s rights have been affected by this, because the church has a right to say we won’t marry you. What they don’t have a right to say is, you can’t get married somewhere else.“

Grant Spurling said, “I think it’s a fundamental distinction, without speaking too much of services, but we’ve heard about cake bakers in the US who’ve been found to be acting in contravention of a declared constitutional rights.

“That’s very different. That’s a provision. You’re baking cake. You can’t discriminate in that sort of way whereas religious freedom is protected. You don’t have a protection on baking your cakes in this particular way.“

Mr Pettingill said, “The Catholic church have a right to say, if you want to get married in a Catholic church you cannot do it if you are divorced. In which case, those people could run along to, say, a Protestant church, and the Catholic church doesn’t have a right to say because we won’t marry you the Protestant church can’t marry you.

“That’s where the church’s right stop. The church’s right stop outside their church doors in the same way my rights stop at my front door and your rights may commence at that point. We have to all respect each other’s rights. I think it’s possible to respect the church’s rights without all of us having to live by the church’s rules.“

“Significant Reason We Have Same-Sex Marriage Is Because Of Preserve Marriage“

“The reality is this,” Mr Attride Stirling said. “A significant reason why we have same-sex marriage today is because of Preserve Marriage.“

Mr Attride Stirling explained, “The Government were under pressure to pass civil union legislation because under the European Convention of Human Rights, which establishes, as I said, the basic minimums, they were required to do so if they didn’t already have same-sex marriage.

“The Government looked like were minded to do it, but Preserve Marriage put up such strong opposition, not just to same-sex marriage, but also to civil unions. Preserve Marriages objected to civil unions and it was their pressure that caused the Government to stop, because of that, this case was forced on, but for Preserve Marriage’s objection to the civil union legislation the civil union legislation would have passed and this case most likely would never have come across and we wouldn’t have same-sex marriage.

“Thanks Preserve Marriage,” he added.

“As It Stands Now, We Certainly Are Big Supporters Of Preserve Marriage”

Mr Pettingill added, “I think, as it stands now, we certainly are big supporters of Preserve Marriage, all marriages. They might want to think about changing their name, because as the law stands, marriage includes same-sex marriage.

“Really, the propagating of Preserve Marriage, I think we’re all for it, but it covers now, same-sex marriage.”

21st Century Human Rights

Mr Pettingill said, “I think, we submit it, write the final chapter in human rights. The 21st century was about it. This is where we are. We made the point, very strongly and pointedly, if I may say so, that the world has changed. We went through that kind of history.

“We are moved over the centuries to really becoming more human, becoming more caring, becoming more loving. We have evolved in a very significant way. The rights of gays and the recognition that people are born gay and that is the way that it is in nature.

“We have progressed and this now has become, here in the last few years, a 21st century issue,” he said. “That’s a recognition of the human evolution, of the human development, I believe, of love and happiness. That’s the right way to go.“

