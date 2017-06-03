Photos, Videos, Results: Oracle Win AC Qualifiers

The Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers concluded today [Saturday, 3rd June] with the Defenders of the ‘Auld Mug’ Oracle Team USA beating Emirates Team New Zealand and clinching the crucial top spot in the final leaderboard.

That gives the US team a point in the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton, the final round of the events taking place now in Bermuda.

In what was the final set of races in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers Round Robin 2, the first battle of the day [Round Robin 2, race 12] was a highly anticipated clash between the top two teams in the standings, Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA.

Jimmy Spithill’s Oracle Team USA headed into the day one place and one point behind Peter Burling’s Emirates Team New Zealand who sat on top of the pile on eight points.

The pre-race pressure was high with the winner of the monumental clash not only taking the bragging rights, but also importantly topping the final Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers table which means taking a vital point into the showpiece America's Cup Match. presented by Louis Vuitton.























































However, if they were under any extra pressure, Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA were not showing any nerves in the early stages of the race as won the pre-start duel and made their way off off the start line ahead of Emirates Team New Zealand.

The Kiwis’ task was made harder as they were handed a penalty as a result of the pre-start fight which allowed Oracle Team USA to build a slight lead by the gate 2 turn.

Emirates Team New Zealand recovered superbly to close the deficit completely by gate 3 as the teams headed into the turn together. Oracle Team USA once again won the battle, with their opposition appealing and failing with a penalty protest.

The pressure looked to have told on Emirates Team New Zealand on leg five of seven as they were handed another penalty, this time for sailing out of the racecourse boundary, resulting in another penalty.

That penalty all but ended their challenge as Oracle Team USA rounded the final mark and raced to the finish line 29 seconds ahead of Emirates Team New Zealand.

The second race of the day, [Round Robin 2 race 13] saw Land Rover BAR and Sir Ben Ainslie put on a dominant display in their first of two races, as they overcame Dean Barker’s SoftBank Team Japan.

An aggressive but perfectly executed and legal pre-start from Sir Ben Ainslie allowed Land Rover BAR to race clear of SoftBank Team Japan from the start line.

It was an early advantage that the British team built on steadily over over the first three legs of the race, with smooth sailing keeping them clear of Dean Barker’s team.

Land Rover BAR’s cause was helped further at the third gate as SoftBank Team Japan were handed a penalty, meaning the Japanese team had to fall further back behind the British team.

Despite the setback, SoftBank Team Japan recovered brilliantly to close the gap to their rivals ahead of the next gate as the two teams crossed paths before the turn.

However, Sir Ben Ainslie once again prevailed in the battle with Dean Barker as the Land Rover BAR boat came out ahead into the fifth leg, maintaining a slender lead.

SoftBank Team Japan refused to give up their pursuit and the teams came close together again in the sixth and final gate. It proved the crucial moment of the race with Land Rover BAR coming out on top for a final time as they raced for home, crossing the finish line first with a 13 second advantage.

In their final race of the 35th America’s Cup, Groupama Team France failed to achieve a fairytale send off and give their fans one final victory as they ended their Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers campaign with a disappointing defeat to Artemis Racing.

Having failed to progress to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, Franck Cammas’ team would have hoped to cause one last shock and beat the Swedish team for a second time.

However, it was not to be as Artemis Racing continued to find their form with what proved a relatively routine victory.

Groupama Team France were ultimately punished by two penalties during the race, one after the pre-start and another on leg 3, ending any chance of a real challenge, as the Swedish team coasted home comfortably ahead of their French rivals.

With top spot in the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers already secured, Oracle Team USA further highlighted their pedigree with an impressive victory over Land Rover BAR in the final race of this stage of the competition [Round Robin 2 race 15].

The initial pre-start duel was won by Jimmy Spithill and Oracle Team USA and from there victory never looked in doubt.

Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR sailed smoothly throughout the race but, having fallen behind their opponents at the start, the British team could never quite close the gap as the race progressed.

By gate 5 Oracle Team USA’s lead was 25 seconds and in the final stages of the race they managed to increase that advantage slightly, ultimately crossing the finish line 36 seconds ahead of Land Rover BAR.

The victory capped off a thrilling Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers which ended with Oracle Team USA topping the standings with nine points. Emirates Team New Zealand, Land Rover BAR, Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan all secured their progression through to the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs, while Groupama Team France bow out of the 35th America’s Cup with their heads held high.

That is the end of Oracle Team USA’s competitive action until Saturday 17th June when they will race the first two rounds of the America’s Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.

