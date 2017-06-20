Photo Set #3: Heroes Weekend Parade Of Bands

Bright coloured outfits, music and dancing were the order for the day as thousands of people made their way to the east end on Monday [June 19] to attend the Bermuda Heroes Weekend ’Last Lap’ Parade of Bands at Southside. The streets of Southside were lined with canopies and saw spectators flock in high numbers to watch the Parade of Bands revelers.





































































































































































































































































































































Bermuda Heroes Weekend got underway with the ‘Five Star Friday’ event at the National Sports Centre on Friday [June 16], continuing with the Raft Up at Shelly Bay on Saturday [June 17], and the Pan in the Park at Victoria Park on Sunday [June 18].

The J’Ouvert celebration took place from 3.00am until 8.00am this morning [June 19] at Bernard’s Park. You can see all our coverage of BHW here.

