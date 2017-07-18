Live Updates: 2017 Bermuda General Election

[Updating] The 2017 General Election is taking place today [July 18], with people across the island casting their votes, and we will be providing live updates, as well as hosting a special election night broadcast this evening.

Polling stations opened at 8.00am and will close at 8.00pm, and every voter must show identification to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a commonwealth passport, a Bermuda driver’s licence, a Special Persons Card, and Voters Identification Card.

With a total of 46,669 people registered to cast their votes across the island today, voters will attend any one of 36 polling stations, and for all of our coverage of Election 2017 to date, click here.

Our special live election night broadcast will begin at 7.45pm

List of all election candidates & past three election results [PDF here]:

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates:

