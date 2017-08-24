Ministry: 72 Buses Currently Out Of Service

Six buses broke down this morning [Aug 24], so now there are 72 buses — out of a total fleet of 105 — currently out of service, and the Government said they are “in the process of determining how this longstanding issue can finally be addressed, once and for all.”

A Ministry of Transport & Regulatory Affairs spokesperson said, “The Department of Public Transportation remains challenged by the island’s ageing bus fleet.

“The Government is in the process of determining how this longstanding issue can finally be addressed, once and for all.

“Existing problems were further compounded this morning when there were six [6] bus breakdowns. One of the primary problems is that the engines of the buses have been overheating. Most routes have been affected by these problems.

“Additional new buses are on order and are expected to be on the road, starting near the end of the year.

“Presently, there are seventy two buses out of service out of a fleet 105. This leaves the DPT with a severe shortage of equipment to service Bermuda’s bussing needs.

“Maintenance staff have been working overtime to get buses back in service. The DPT apologises for any inconvenience caused to the travelling public.”

Read More About

Category: All, News