Ministry: 72 Buses Currently Out Of Service
Six buses broke down this morning [Aug 24], so now there are 72 buses — out of a total fleet of 105 — currently out of service, and the Government said they are “in the process of determining how this longstanding issue can finally be addressed, once and for all.”
A Ministry of Transport & Regulatory Affairs spokesperson said, “The Department of Public Transportation remains challenged by the island’s ageing bus fleet.
“The Government is in the process of determining how this longstanding issue can finally be addressed, once and for all.
“Existing problems were further compounded this morning when there were six [6] bus breakdowns. One of the primary problems is that the engines of the buses have been overheating. Most routes have been affected by these problems.
“Additional new buses are on order and are expected to be on the road, starting near the end of the year.
“Presently, there are seventy two buses out of service out of a fleet 105. This leaves the DPT with a severe shortage of equipment to service Bermuda’s bussing needs.
“Maintenance staff have been working overtime to get buses back in service. The DPT apologises for any inconvenience caused to the travelling public.”
Got to blame the previous Plp government for this. Signed an agreement to bring new buses in. DPT can’t get parts. Buses were obsolete when put on road.
lets go colonal sort it out spend spend spend
Good lord.
And the new school semester is right around the corner.
Can this situation be rectified both short and long term?
Who cares. PLP is in power now and they are going to fix stuff like this. I’m sure they will be back on the road next week. It was only the OBA who couldn’t b bothered to fix things for grass roots Bermudians.
My friend lives in a city of 375,000 and the fleet size is 195 which includes para transit.
All part of the plan.
Friends and family will get $40 million for shipping, handling et al.
Old buses will be sold by (&*^%$%) to Cuba
Win win.
Here we go again both Governments are at fault. 5 years ago buses were breaking down every day and I even gave lifts to people who came off a broken down bus. This is unacceptable. How can we survive when 72 of the 105 buses and that’s about 80% or more are broken down and under repair. Hire proper mechanics to fix them. Get it together!!!!!!
72 out of 105. I’d be embarrassed if I worked at the PTB Garage, but something tells me that this has something to do with our election. Sorry PLP you’re NEVER going to balance the Budget…
the question is: with a promise to balance the budget, how will the PLP fund this?
They will keep raising pension funds.
Food for thought, with so many mini buses on the island, why can’t some of the pm be used to transort just the school children mornings and afternoons.
It would be a win win, until such time as buses can be replaced
It seems to me that with that many buses off the road it should be possible to cannibalize at least half that number to fix at least half. I wonder if we have enough mechanics to get the job done?
Isn’t it kind of refreshing that the new government is not blaming the old, just accepting it is their role and promising to fix.
Provide the list of repairs required ie:
1.) How many are out for brake system issues
a)Brake pads
b)brake shoes
c)Linkage
2.) How many are out for engine problems
a)fuel system
b)coolant issues
c)oil system failure
d)belts
3.)How many are out for Frame issues
a)replacement of broken windows
b)waiting on repairs to fiberglass panels
c)waiting for repairs to running lights,signal lights
4.) How many are out because of vandalism
5.) How many buses are written off and can they be used for spares.
6.) What is the lead time for spare parts from overseas?
7.) What are the extra drivers doing during the day if there are no buses to operate?
8.) What other garages have the capability to work on the buses to move the repairs along faster?
9.) How many mechanics are on staff at PTB per day?
10.) How many buses are out of service simply for tire changes?
Most of them were working during the America’s Cup so what changed?
damn ridiculous!!!!!!
Why are the plp so quiet on this. Their fault in the first place. I guess plp & supporters have short term memory loss.