Traffic Advisory: Rural Hill Road Works Continue

Government officials are reminding the motoring public that BELCO is conducting road works in the Rural Hill, Paget area to fix an underground transmission cable, and with the exception of critical access, motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

A Government spokesperson said, “As a reminder, BELCO advised the public recently that it would be conducting road works in the Rural Hill, Paget area to fix an underground transmission cable.

“BELCO’s road works will cause delays to the motoring public today and part of tomorrow, Sunday.

“The public is being encouraged to take alternative routes while BELCO completes their works, which is expected to be tomorrow [Sunday].

A BELCO spokesperson previously said that road works would begin on Friday in the eastbound lane [heading into Hamilton] on Rural Hill in Paget between Stowe Hill and Lovers Lane. Traffic controls will be in place.

“This work is necessary to carry out repairs to a 33 kV transmission cable that faulted on Sunday evening. Work is anticipated to continue through Sunday, August 27th”, the spokesperson said.

“Motorists are advised to approach with caution while work is ongoing and, with the exception of critical access, to use alternative routes.”

Read More About

Category: All, News