Delta Sigma Hosts 120 Overseas Guests

From 12 October to 16 October, the Bermuda Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted 120 visitors from the South Atlantic region of the United States.

Bermuda Alumnae Chapter President, Mrs. Rosette Simmons stated, “The objective of the weekend was to host members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in Bermuda for a weekend of sisterhood, scholarship and service.

“Local chapter members together with our visitors worked on community service projects supporting local charities, including Feeds My Lambs Ministry, we helped to clean up a local school library, sorted hurricane relief donations, and painted.

Mrs. Simmons continued, “On Saturday evening our visitors were treated to a Taste of Bermuda reception where they were instructed on Gombey dancing and kite making. Locally made products were available for sale, including perfume and handmade soap. Our visitors enjoyed fish cakes, cassava pie and mussel pies.

“We were extremely happy to welcome our visitors to Bermuda and entertain them during our first ‘Sisters by the Sea’ retreat. I sincerely thank the members of Bermuda Alumnae Chapter for their hard work in greeting and entertaining our guests.

The sorority’s National President and CEO, Mrs. Beverley E. Smith added, “The first part of my vision for Delta Sigma Theta is ‘Joy in our Sisterhood’. If I had to describe that vision with a visual there would be a picture of Bermuda Alumnae Chapter.

“I am delighted with the chapter’s focus on community service, scholarship and sisterhood. Bermuda is a beautiful island, which I plan to visit again. The hospitality has been phenomenal and the country is truly a gift from God.”

Juanita Massenburg, South Atlantic Regional Director, stated, “We are no stranger to service whether on this Bermudaful island or any of our other International chapters or communities in the United States.

“We enjoyed five days of beautiful weather, great food and wonderful Bermudian hospitality. Many thanks to the Bermuda Alumnae Chapter for a job well done.”

