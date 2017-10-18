Photos: Robertson’s Store Reopens Both Floors

Following the fire in September that caused extensive damage – including the roof collapsing – at the Robertson’s Drug Store building in St. George’s, the business has now re-opened both floors to the public, with new ‘everyday’ and Christmas stock on the shelves.

A Robertson’s spokesperson told Bernews that both floors are now open, with the east end business open to customers from Monday to Friday from 8.00am – 7.30 pm, on Sundays from 4.00pm – 6.00pm, which they said would soon be extended to 2.00pm – 6.00pm.





































The business previously extended its thanks to the community, saying they “would like to thank everyone, especially our close knit St George’s community, family, friends and neighbours for their kind words of support, generous offers of help and words of condolence following the devastating fire.”

