Cruise Line ‘Awaiting Further Updates’ On Law
Cunard cruise line — which is registered in Bermuda and started offering same sex weddings onboard their ships — told Bernews they are “aware of the Bermuda Government’s plan to change the law on same sex marriage” and are “awaiting further updates regarding same sex marriages on our ships.”
Bill Passes In House, Awaiting Senate Vote
The Domestic Partnerships Act passed in the House of Assembly on Friday, December 8, with the Bill seeking to replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.
As the Bill has now passed in the House, it will head to the Upper House, where the Senators will vote on it; and the Senate is scheduled to be in session today.
Most the time the Senate tends to also approve Bills that have passed in the House, however they did vote down a related Bill last year, when the Human Rights Amendment 2016 — which aimed to define marriage as between a man and a woman — passed in the House, but was subsequently defeated in the Senate.
However, as stated, Bills that pass the House often pass in the Senate as well, and if the Bill does pass the Senate, it will then be sent to the Governor for assent.
Cunard Started Offering Same Sex Weddings
In August of this year, Cunard announced that it had “welcomed its first booking by a same-sex couple following a recent Supreme Court ruling enabling same-sex marriages in Bermuda, where Cunard’s fleet of ships is registered.”
“Cunard is proud to become among the first cruise lines to offer same-sex marriages at sea,” Cunard North America senior vice president said in August.
“Wedding ceremonies will be performed by the ship’s Captain and the marriage license will be issued by Bermuda,” Cunard said that that time, noting that “same-sex couples can now purchase a Cunard Wedding at Sea package.”
Cunard ‘Awaiting Further Updates Regarding Same Sex Marriages On Our Ships’
In response to queries from Bernews, a Cunard spokesperson said, “We are aware of the Bermuda Government’s plan to change the law on same sex marriage.
“We are in close contact with the Bermuda Government and are awaiting further updates regarding same sex marriages on our ships. Once we have confirmation on the final outcome, our priority will be to update those same sex couples who have booked marriages on a Cunard ship.”
Other Cruise Lines
Cunard is not the only cruise line registered in Bermuda, with Princess Cruises and P&O also reported to have announced they would offer same-sex weddings following the Bermuda Supreme Court ruling in May.
This must really annoy the cruise lines – they have wedding parties planned which may well now be cancelled: at what cost to them? I wonder if this kind of thing was taken into consideration by MPs?
That was a rhetorical question right? These clowns never think beyond today.
Its only going to get worse. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE reject this bill. Do it for the future of Bermuda. Forget about your Church, aint no body got time for that.
Are you saying “Gay Marriage” is the future of Bermuda?
For many people, it’s a future.
Why do so many people support taking away other people’s futures?
The future of Bermuda depends on many things. We should be open to all of them.
I wonder how proud Cunard will be when it has to (equally publicly) announce that the Bermuda Government has rolled back the clock and banned same-sex marriage?
But as a lesser alternative to marriage and depending on what the Government of Bermuda does in the future, Cunard might in the future be able to offer a same sex partnership under the Domestic Partnership Act if that Act is extended to ships in the way the Maritime Marriage Act extended “marriage” to ships. Of course, there is no promise of that.
The world is watching senators. Stripping away human rights is seen in all spheres as wrong. Hope it is seen in your conscience as wrong too.
Well done PLP.
It would be easier for Cunard to scrape the Bermuda lettering off their ships (register elswhere) and cancel Bermuda cruises than to disappoint their passengers. Bermuda, please wake up. There will be fallout from if this law is enacted.
Good point. In an every increasingly globalized world the government must realize that it is straightforward for companies to re-domicile to other jurisdictions. I would agree that Cunard will find it easier to re-register the ships elsewhere and re-toute cruises than to cancel peoples weddings and vacations.
There is zero upside to this bill other than to appease the AME Church.
Be sad for the Island is people start to pull business from Bermuda because they don’t want to be associated with the PLP bigotry and xenophobic stance… I wonder what the Govenor will say when asked to sign the laws into life…
Stand strong Bermuda , PLP please slap these guys for six runs. they think they can bully Bermuda they are jokers.. six run to the boundary
Pretty arrogant to think the PLP can simply slap around massive cruise firms that provide our island with necessary tourism revenue.
But pride always comes before the fall. And people like you deserve any fallout you and receive. It will be karma and well-deserved.
Making a decision not to do business with a jurisdiction whose government doesn’t believe in equal rights for its citizens isn’t bullying, its ethical.
Hopefully the senators will vote against this for the right reasons, but if they need another to save face they certainly have it.