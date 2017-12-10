Photos/Results: BSSF Football Knock Out Finals

The Bermuda School Sports Federation’s Knockout Finals took place on Saturday [Dec 9] at the National Sports Center in Devonshire where eight matches took place with a total of 33 goals and three of the games were decided by shootouts.

Primary School Girls Final:

Warwick Academy 2 Saltus Grammar School 0

Warwick Academy got goals from Izzy Simmons and Meghan Topley as they defeated Saltus Grammar School 2 – 0. Simmons was named MVP for Warwick and Ella Newton was named MVP for Saltus.

Primary School Boys Final:

Warwick Academy 3 Elliot Primary School 2

Nayan Grant scored twice and Ralph Scott once to give Warwick Academy the Primary School sweep winning 3 – 2 over Elliot Primary. Diaon DeSilva Swan scored both for Elliot earning him MVP honors while Xavi Derosa was named MVP for Warwick.











































Middle School Girls Final:

Warwick Academy 9 Bermuda High School 3

Ellie Richmond led the way with four goals for Warwick Academy in their 9 – 3 win over Bermuda High School. Also on the scoresheet for Warwick Academy was Taylor Horan, Asia Lee Hollis, Catherine Camara, Majesty Wilson and an own goal. BHS got two goals from T’ajia Williams and Zorena Anderson.

Zemira Webb was named Warwick MVP while Williams was named BHS MVP.

Middle School Under 13 Finals:

Warwick Academy 4 Whitney Institute 0

Warwick Academy got two first half goals from Charlie Thompson and a single strike from Finn Watson in their 4 – 0 win over the Whitney Institute. Harry Twite sealed the win with a solo effort in the second half.

Thompson was named MVP for Warwick while Jekai Eve was named MVP for Whitney.

Middle School Over 13 Boys:

Saltus Grammar School 0 Whitney Institute 0

Sacheil Ming scored the winning penalty to lift Saltus to the Over 13 title in a Penalty Shootout over the Whitney Institute after both teams played to a scoreless draw.

Saltus goalkeeper Ethan Pimental was named MVP for Saltus while captain Lazai Outerbridge was named MVP for Whitney.

Senior School Girls:

Saltus Grammar School 3 Berkeley Institute 3

In the nights most entertaining match Saltus needed penalties to defeat the Berkeley Institute after the teams drew 3-3. Riley Simmons scored to give Berkeley the lead but Selah Tuzo scored immediately after to level the match. Jya Ratteray Smith scored to give Berkeley a 2-1 advantage heading into the break. Simmons scored again early in the second half before Danni Watson pulled one back midway through the second half. Xe’Azjah Paynter was on hand to level the score in the final minute of the match.

Watson and Ratteray Smith won MVP honors for their respective teams

Senior School Under 16 Boys:

The Berkeley Institute 4 Saltus Grammar School 0

Zaire Smith and Zahkiyah Lee scored two each as Berkeley overwhelmed Saltus in the Under 16 final. Lee was named MVP for Berkeley while Cody Richardson was named MVP for Saltus

Over 16 final:

Berkeley Institute 0 CedarBridge Academy 0

Penalties again were needed to separate these two teams after a scoreless draw. Berkeley came out on top winning 4-3 in the shootout

Jahkeylo Burgess was named CedarBridge MVP while Mical Hartdman was named Berkeley MVP.

