Cricket Players Of The Week: Leverock & Jones

The Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] announced the Premier and First Division players of the week.

A spokesperson said, “The BCB is pleased to announce the T20 Domestic League Premier and First Division players of the week for August 15 & 16 [Week 6].

Premier Division

“Kamau Leverock [Somerset CC v St. David’s CCC] – 75 runs. The current standings for the T20 Premier Division are as follows;

First Division

“Logan Jones [BCB U19 v Western Stars SC] – 56 runs & 21-3 The current standings for the T20 First Division are as follows;

“The BCB would like to remind the public of the match time changes – Match 1 at 11.00am and match 2 at 3.00pm.

“The maximum capacity of persons allowed at host grounds [including teams, spectators and staff] has been now been increased from 250 to 325 by the Government of Bermuda and the Ministry of Health. The safety guidelines [masks, temperature checks, contact tracing etc.] that are currently in place will continue to be adhered to until further notice.”

