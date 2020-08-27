Cricket Players Of The Week: Trott & Sabir

The Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] announced the Premier and First Division players of the week.

A spokesperson said, “The BCB is pleased to announce the T20 Domestic League Premier and First Division players of the week for August 22 & 23 [Week 7].

Premier Division

“Charles Trott [Southampton Rangers v Willow Cuts] – 4 wickets in 18 balls. The current standings for the T20 Premier Division are as follows;

First Division

“Dominic Sabir [Bermuda U19 v Somerset Bridge] – 75 runs & 2 wickets in 28 balls. The current standings for the T20 First Division are as follows;

“Please note the following schedule changes:

Saturday, August 29:

11.00am – Cleveland CCC v Bermuda U19’s at White Hill Field

3.00pm: Somerset Bridge v Western Stars at White Hill Field

Sunday, August 30:

11.00am – Somerset CC v Southampton Rangers at White Hill Field

3.00pm – Willow Cuts CC v St. David’s CCC at White Hill Field

11.00am – Flatts VRC v Devonshire Rec at Wellington Oval

3.00pm – St. George’s CC v Bailey’s Bay CC at Wellington Oval

“The maximum capacity of persons allowed at host grounds [including teams, spectators and staff] has been now been increased from 250 to 325 by The Government of Bermuda and the Ministry of Health. The safety guidelines [masks, temperature checks, contact tracing etc.] that are currently in place will continue to be adhered to until further notice.”

Read More About

Category: All, Sports