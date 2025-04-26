Photos: People Enjoying Agricultural Exhibition

The vibrant energy of the annual Agricultural Exhibition filled the Botanical Gardens, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to celebrate Bermuda’s agricultural heritage and community spirit. The three-day event offers a colorful tapestry of prize-winning livestock, meticulously cultivated produce, live entertainment and creative displays of local craftsmanship.

