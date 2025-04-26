Photos: People Enjoying Agricultural Exhibition

April 26, 2025 | 0 Comments

The vibrant energy of the annual Agricultural Exhibition filled the Botanical Gardens, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to celebrate Bermuda’s agricultural heritage and community spirit. The three-day event offers a colorful tapestry of prize-winning livestock, meticulously cultivated produce, live entertainment and creative displays of local craftsmanship.

You can view all Bernews coverage of this year and past years Agricultural Exhibitions by clicking here, and also view photo galleries of the Exhibition here.

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-115

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-121

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-122

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-124

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-125

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-126

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-127

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-28

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-57

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-65

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-95

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-96

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-97

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-98

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-99

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-100

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-101

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-102

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-103

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-114

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-140

Agricultural Exhibition Bermuda April 25 2025 DF-141

Share on WhatsApp Share

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News

Leave a Reply

«
»