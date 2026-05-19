Patrick Abuluyan Earns Toyota Certification

Bermuda Motors is highlighting A1 Auto Mechanic Patrick Abuluyan after he completed advanced technical training in Trinidad and Tobago, conducted by Toyota Tsusho America Inc.

A spokesperson said, “Bermuda Motors is proud to recognize the achievement of A1 Auto Mechanic Patrick Abuluyan, who recently completed advanced technical training in Trinidad conducted by Toyota Tsusho America Inc.

“The intensive program focused on Smart Start and Entry System operations as well as CAN Troubleshooting, both of which are critical components in the diagnosis and repair of modern Toyota vehicles. During the training, Mr. Abuluyan successfully completed all learning modules and practical activities required by the program and was awarded a Certificate of Participation in recognition of his accomplishment.

Meekai Johansen – Junior Sales Representative and Patrick Abuluyan – A1 Auto Mechanic

“The training was delivered by the Mobility Division of Toyota Tsusho America Inc., acting as the official Toyota distributor in the region, and was fully approved by Toyota. The program is designed to ensure technicians remain current with the latest automotive technologies and manufacturer standards.

“William Madeiros, Managing Director of Bermuda Motors, commended Mr. Abuluyan for his dedication to professional development and his commitment to maintaining high standards of technical excellence in automotive service. His successful completion of the program further strengthens the company’s ability to provide customers with advanced diagnostic expertise and quality service for Toyota vehicles in Bermuda.”

Mr. Madeiros said, “This accomplishment reflects Patrick’s commitment to continuous learning and technical excellence. As vehicle technology continues to evolve, training opportunities such as these are essential in ensuring our customers receive the highest level of professional service.”

The spokesperson said, “Mr. Abuluyan’s achievement highlights Bermuda Motors’ ongoing investment in employee development and manufacturer-approved training programs that support world-class automotive care across the island.”

Read More About

Category: All, Business