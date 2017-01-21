2 Hour Video: People’s Campaign Public Meeting
Continuing their series of public meetings, the People’s Campaign hosted another public meeting this evening [Jan 21] at St. Paul’s Centennial Hall in Hamilton.
The speakers were the three leaders of the People’s Campaign; BPSU President Jason Hayward, BIU President Chris Furbert and Reverend Nicholas Tweed, and following remarks from the panel, the floor was opened and audience members addressed the meeting.
The flyer promoting the meetings said, “As a group we are concerned with the growing frustration and mistrust of the political process in view of the continued rise in unemployment, growing gap between the haves and have nots, and the unequal burden of sacrifice being placed on the lowest and least.”
The 2 hour 20 minute live video replay is below:
The right of expression is of fundamental importance to democracy... but more than that, is the importance of well researched expression. So when after a teachers gets up to address/redress to issue of our students education, by stating that they are in fact taught social studies and Bermuda history from grade five on in the curriculum, Mr. Furbert then decides to highlight his expertise in educational development by angerly demanding that it should be taught first and foremost at an earlier grade... this failure to acknowledge their own short comings is why the PC leadership shows they are unfit to truly help Bermudians, no matter who they are. Now I am not an educator, but I do understand that in order for us to fully understand our short, and full, history and how it fits in the world, then we should first understand the history around and before us that lead us here. This is why policies that are 'Bermudians first' are inevitable to fail Bermudians the worst, because those policies and the people that would fall for or employ them lack the larger sight of the bigger picture, doing more damage than what they intend.
Do we still have a ways to go as a society, yes, but the PC and by extension the PLP are demonstrating themselves woefully underequiped to understand how to get us there.