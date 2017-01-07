Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham
Bermudian goalkeeper Nathan Trott has been highlighted in West Ham United’s #WHUAREYA video series, with the 18-year-old discussing “his best attributes, his favourite music, and why he is unstoppable on FIFA at the Academy of Football.”
The story says, “It’s been quite a year for Academy goalkeeper Nathan Trott.
“In January 2016, the stopper signed for the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal before, in early December, putting pen to paper on his first professional contract having impressed so much in action for the Club’s junior sides.”
“The Bermudian-born 18-year-old has made nine appearances so far this campaign for the Premier League 2 side, despite missing a large chunk of the first half of the season through injury.
“He has also turned out for the U18s twice.
“In this week’s #WHUAREYA, the youngster talks his best attributes, his favourite music, and why he is unstoppable on FIFA at the Academy of Football.”
Great stuff! Proud to be Bermudian and keep up the great work!