Video: Nathan Trott Highlighted By West Ham

Bermudian goalkeeper Nathan Trott has been highlighted in West Ham United’s #WHUAREYA video series, with the 18-year-old discussing “his best attributes, his favourite music, and why he is unstoppable on FIFA at the Academy of Football.”

The story says, “It’s been quite a year for Academy goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

“In January 2016, the stopper signed for the Hammers on a two-and-a-half-year deal before, in early December, putting pen to paper on his first professional contract having impressed so much in action for the Club’s junior sides.”

“The Bermudian-born 18-year-old has made nine appearances so far this campaign for the Premier League 2 side, despite missing a large chunk of the first half of the season through injury.

“He has also turned out for the U18s twice.

“In this week’s #WHUAREYA, the youngster talks his best attributes, his favourite music, and why he is unstoppable on FIFA at the Academy of Football.”

