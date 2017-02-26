Nikki Bascome Maintains Undefeated Record

Bermudian boxer Nikki Bascome improved his professional record to a perfect 6 & 0 after defeating Guyanese boxer Iwan Azore last night, with other local fighters also showing impressive form, with multiple bouts seeing Bermuda fighters defeat international opponents.

Bascome slowed down his opponent with some measured body shots, and controlled the fight through to the end, with the judges scoring the fight in favour of Bascome.

The night at the Fairmont Southampton got underway with Campbell Paton from Canada moving to 3 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws after he defeated Bermuda San Shou Association fighter Samir Furqan.

Krista Dyer from the Bermuda San Shou Association defeated Ashley Knafo from Canada in the second fight of the night.

Matthew Tannock fighting out of the 40 Rego Gym recorded a Technical Knockout to defeat Cyril Whitter from BSA/JCB School of Survival Arts.

Antonio Perinchief out of Controversy Boxing Gym defeated Mark Prior from Bermuda San Shou Association.

Courtney Dublin out of the Police Gym picked up a victory over Jaylon Roberts fighting out of the 40 Rego Gym, while Tyler Christopher fighting out of the 40 Rego Gym defeated Gilbert Vargas from the Baltimore Boxing Gym.

Deondre Morris fighting out of the Bermuda Karate Institute defeated Othneil Gordon from Canada by Unanimous Decision.

