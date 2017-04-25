“The numerous incidents in and around St. George’s over the past few weeks are a clear sign that the current approach simply isn’t working and as a result, criminals are getting bolder,” Shadow Minister of Municipalities Senator Renee Ming said.

Recent incidents in the east end include buses being left damaged after the fare vaults were stolen while parked at the St. George’s bus terminal, two robberies and an attempted robbery involving taxi drivers in St. George’s, three or four suspects assaulting two male guest workers at a St. George’s guest property , and a man using an ATM being attacked by another man.

Senator Ming said, “Reports of a violent robbery in broad daylight represents a frightening escalation of lawlessness in the Old Town.

“With promises of a fully operational, fully staffed Police station and the introduction of CCTV throughout the town remaining unkept, St. Georgians are wondering if there will be any action to improve safety and security within St. George’s.

“The level of responsiveness of the Police Service to the needs of St. George’s is also being questioned. In fact, a constituent complained to me about being unable to reach anyone at the Southside Police Station and ending up having to call the Somerset Police Station to get transferred to Southside, where there was still no answer.

“Fortunately, this was not an emergency, but a genuine attempt to provide our Police with information about suspicious activity in the East End went unanswered. This is unacceptable and is symbolic of the neglect of St. George’s.

“For law and order to be restored, more visible, regular and consistent foot patrols are required throughout the day and evening. CCTV systems must be fully implemented and manned and more attention must be paid to the safety and security needs of St. George’s.”

