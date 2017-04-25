Swing Bridge Work “Nearing Completion”

The Ministry of Public Works is advising the public that work being conducted at Swing Bridge is “nearing completion” and they expect to open the bridge to two lane traffic immediately after the contractor removes the remaining scaffolding, which is estimated to take seven days.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works would like to advise the public that rehabilitation work currently being conducted at Swing Bridge is nearing completion.

“The bridge can now safely carry one lane of vehicles with loads of 10T per axle and a 29T gross vehicle weight.

“The Ministry expects to open the bridge to two lane traffic immediately after the Contractor removes the remaining scaffolding. This is estimated to take seven days.”

