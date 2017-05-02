Photos: Minicar Rentals Launched At Princess

[Updated with video] The Hamilton Princess and Current Vehicles launched their Twizy rental minicars this morning [May 2] with the electric vehicles set to be available to hotel guests.

This new offering follows after the Motor Car [Minicar] Regulations 2017 came into effect last month, which guide the set-up, licensing and operation of minicar liveries.

The new two-seater electric vehicle will be exclusively available to hotel guests, and the fleet of Renault vehicles will be run by Current Vehicles.

The hotel said that 25 of the vehicles will be available to rent at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club for “around the same price per day as a two-seater scooter.”

The unveiling has just concluded and we will have additional details and a video later.

Update 12.17pm: Hamilton Princess & Beach Club will be the first hotel to provide their guests with the option to rent a Renault Twizy, Bermuda’s first all–electric minicar. The company behind the launch of the minicar livery is Current Vehicles [CV] and one of their Twizys will be on display in the hotel’s lobby from today, the hotel said.

‘”Twizy’ which stands for Twin + Easy, because it sits two passengers in pillion [one behind the other], is very straightforward to operate, and will give visitors the ability to explore Bermuda safely while providing a fun and unique driving experience,” a spokesperson said.

“The four-wheeled vehicle, which was designed by Renault’s Formula 1 racing team, has seat belts, an airbag, side impact protection and a tubular chassis to further protect its occupants.

“Charged in just three hours, the Twizy has a range of 80+km making the whole island accessible on a single charge, and, being under four foot in width, is ideal for Bermuda’s narrow roads. The steering wheel is also centrally located making it easier for those used to driving on the right-hand side of the road. There is a lockable glove compartment as well as additional storage behind the passenger seat for larger items.

“The digital screen on the dashboard shows the driver the speed, the remaining driving range and the energy consumption. As it is fully electric it produces zero emissions meaning it is much better for the environment than traditional gas power.

“Twenty-five of the vehicles will be available to rent at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club for around the same price per day as a two-seater scooter. Drivers must be 18 years or older and hold an international drivers’ licence. Dedicated parking and charging stations will be installed at the hotel so that guests can power their vehicle overnight and electricity will be included in the rental cost.

“We are excited to offer visitors the safest, greenest and most enjoyable way to travel around Bermuda,” said John-Paul Doughty, Director of Operations, Current Vehicles. “Bermuda’s transportation options for tourists have been limited.

“These vehicles are safe and accessible and a good choice for those who are not comfortable on a scooter, but still want the freedom to explore the island on their own itinerary. And they are a lot of fun to drive!”

Twizy will be available to rent to hotel guests as soon as Current Vehicles receives a licence from the Bermuda Government, which the hotel said is expected in the next week.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this new amenity,” said Allan Federer, General Manager, Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. “Our aim is to provide our guests with the best amenities possible during their stay on the island, however, transportation has been a challenge for those who are not comfortable with riding a scooter. Twizy allows all of our guests to explore the island on their own. We think it is a superb addition to the hotel and to Bermuda.”

Current Vehicles rental facility and charging stations at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club will be located in the hotel car park.

Read More About

Category: All, Cars/Bikes, News, Photos