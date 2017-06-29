BTA Looks Forward To Peak Summer Season

Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO Kevin Dallas has shared a message with tourism industry stakeholders expressing gratitude on the heels of the 35th America’s Cup.

Mr. Dallas said, “The Bermuda Tourism Authority is very grateful for all the individuals and organisations that worked together to execute a stellar destination experience during the 35th America’s Cup, the most significant visitor event in our island’s history.

“Congratulations Bermuda on a job well done!

“Now on the heels of the America’s Cup, tourism stakeholders stride into the peak summer season fueled with positive momentum. Through May 2017, Bermuda’s tourism industry has experienced 17 consecutive months of year-over-year growth in vacation air arrival numbers. Additionally, all indicators show we are pacing ahead of last year for the remainder of 2017.

“The entire team here at the Bermuda Tourism Authority looks forward to working with you to continue this sustained period of growth which is helping Bermuda regain her rightful place as a premier visitor destination.”

