Looking Beyond The 24-12 At Votes & Numbers

[Written by Don Burgess]

The PLP’s defeat of the OBA goes beyond the fact that they won 24 of the 36 Parliamentary seats, and nearly 60 per cent of the vote.

In the 2012 election, if 34 voters had flipped their votes from the OBA, the PLP would have been elected. This time the OBA would have had to flip 742 votes in order to have retained power.

Here are the seven ‘closest’ constituencies they lost:

28 Warwick West: PLP [Dennis Lister III] won by 12 votes

11 Devonshire East: PLP [Christopher Famous] won by 94 votes

14 Devonshire North West: PLP [Wayne Caines] won by 185 votes

4 St. George’s South: PLP [Tinee Furbert] won by 223 votes

1 St. George’s North: PLP [Renee Ming] won by 225 votes

17 Pembroke Central: PLP [Walton Brown] won by 257 votes

36 Sandys South: PLP [Michael Scott] won by 280 votes

Just as telling is now what 10 seats are the most marginal:

28 Warwick West: PLP [Dennis Lister III] won by 12 votes

7 Hamilton South: OBA [Sylvan Richards] won by 21 votes

10 Smith’s North: OBA [Michael Dunkley] won by 43 votes

31 Southampton West Central: OBA [Ben Smith] won by 49 votes

30 Southampton East Central: OBA [Leah Scott] won by 53 votes

25 Warwick North East: OBA [Jeff Baron] won by 65 votes

11 Devonshire East: PLP [Christopher Famous] won by 94 votes

19 Pembroke West: OBA [Jeanne Atherden] won by 123 votes

9 Smith’s West: OBA [Trevor Moniz] won by 135 votes

14 Devonshire North West: PLP [Wayne Caines] won by 183 votes

Besides Warwick West, where Dennis Lister III pulled off a shock upset of Jeff Sousa, eight of the next nine are OBA seats. Just 119 voters changing their minds would have left the OBA only seven seats, but a 249 voter flip – far less than the 742 needed by the OBA to win the election, would have left them with five seats.

