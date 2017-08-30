Minister Travel Web Page Being Upgraded

The Ministers’ travel web page is “being upgraded and will be placed on the Government portal” and will “become active by the end of October,” Minister Lovitta Foggo said, adding that “my Cabinet colleagues and I are committed to full transparency and will post all government-related travel expenses on the site.”

The web page went live in October 2014, and listed costs of Minister’s trips abroad. The page, which was last updated with trips taken in May 2017, is not currently part of the gov.bm portal, and resides on the citvbermuda.com domain.

Minister for the Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform Lovitta Foggo today stated, “The Ministers’ travel site is being upgraded and will be placed on the Government portal, www.gov.bm.

“It will become active by the end of October. Once it is complete, the old site will be deactivated and the information will be brought over to the new site. My Cabinet colleagues and I are committed to full transparency and will post all government-related travel expenses on the site.

“I will provide details, including the website address, when we announce the launch,” Minister Foggo added.

