Bermuda Teacher’s Union End ‘Work To Rule’

[Written by Don Burgess]

The Bermuda Union of Teachers ended its three-month work to rule this morning at a crowded meeting at New Testament Church of God that saw approximately 700 teachers in attendance.

The union, which represents public school teachers, had three issues they sought resolution.

The first is scale posts, which is where a teacher has extra responsibilities where they might be the science or language arts coordinator to ensure that the science or language arts objectives are being pushed.

The BUT reached an agreement with the Minister of Education and Commissioner of Education on Monday of this week that there will be reduced teaching responsibilities for teachers holding scale posts.

BUT president Shannon James said, “that a lot of the responsibilities that were packed in there before have come off to ensure what needs to be delivered can be delivered.”

He said whoever had a scale post from before will keep them for this month but they will be internally advertised and the successful applicants will have those responsibilities until the end of the 2017-18 school year.

He said next school year; those posts will be advertised system-wide which will allow for some movement of teachers within Bermuda.

Mr. James added it didn’t make sense to disrupt the current school year by having teachers having to move one month into the term.

Mr. James said this was a positive step forward and even though the other two issues were not resolved, he is hopeful they will be soon.

“We’re going to give them a chance. We took this first one as an olive branch,” he said.

A second issue involves the teaching deputy principals at the primary schools while the third was that the words ‘modern and relevant’ would be added to the Preamble of the collective bargaining agreement. Both of those issues are expected to be resolved by October 31.

