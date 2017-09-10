Video & Photos: Bermuda Life Center Opening

The Bermuda Life Center — the island’s first private dialysis centre — was officially opened this weekend, with Premier David Burt and Medical Director Dr. Lynette Thomas cutting the ribbon.

Speaking at the opening, Dr Thomas — the first Bermudian board-certified nephrologist — said, “After 13 years of caring for Bermuda’s renal failure patients, my dream is realized and history is made today.”

13-minute live video replay:

Noting that dialysis patients have to spend 15 – 20 hours per week at dialysis centres, Dr Thomas said the centres can “become a second home,” so said patients should have a choice where they spend this time.

Located on Front Street in Hamilton, the event which was emceed by Philip Butterfield‎, who is a Director of the Bermuda Life Center.

