Video & Photos: Bermuda Life Center Opening

September 10, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Bermuda Life Center — the island’s first private dialysis centre — was officially opened this weekend, with Premier David Burt and Medical Director Dr. Lynette Thomas cutting the ribbon.

Speaking at the opening, Dr Thomas — the first Bermudian board-certified nephrologist — said, “After 13 years of caring for Bermuda’s renal failure patients, my dream is realized and history is made today.”

13-minute live video replay:

Noting that dialysis patients have to spend 15 – 20 hours per week at dialysis centres, Dr Thomas said the centres can “become a second home,” so said patients should have a choice where they spend this time.

Located on Front Street in Hamilton, the event which was emceed by Philip Butterfield‎, who is a Director of the Bermuda Life Center.

Comments (2)

  1. Family Man says:
    September 10, 2017

    Diabetic kidney failure is a growing market in Bermuda. All covered by everyone’s insurance premiums.

    Can you bring in a coke and fries while you’re waiting?

  2. Catherine Dl says:
    September 10, 2017

    Looks lovely – well done to all!

