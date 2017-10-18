The Department of Immigration has confirmed they “only permitted the agents to minimally assist the local agents,” with the Department also noting that they were “only made aware of the agents’ pending arrival when they were in flight to Bermuda; no prior notice or guidance was sought.”

This follows after a Virgin Atlantic flight from London diverted to Bermuda earlier this week due to a toddler on board needing medical attention.

The flight, which was carrying over 400 passengers, stayed on the island overnight, and eventually continued on its journey when it departed Bermuda the following evening.

When asked about unofficial suggestions that staff flown in by Virgin may not have been permitted to work, a Department of Immigration spokesperson told Bernews, “An Airline Ground Agent falls within the closed job category of jobs, per the Work Permit Policies, and as such does not allow non-Bermudians to perform duties associated with this post.

“Because the group size was significant [at approximately 430 passengers] and the circumstances unusual, the Department of Immigration only permitted the agents to minimally assist the local agents of Delta Airlines with whom Virgin Atlantic already has an established business relationship.

“In addition to this, staff of the Department of Immigration’s airport team, was also on hand in the departures hall to monitor the circumstances,” the spokesperson continued.

“It should be highlighted that The Department of Immigration was only made aware of the agents’ pending arrival when they were in flight to Bermuda; no prior notice or guidance was sought.

“Such scenarios are difficult at best, and while the size of the passenger pool was not within anyone’s control, managing the processing of the Virgin Atlantic passengers was sufficiently handled by the Delta agents [although it took some time], even as they processed their other regular departing flights.”

