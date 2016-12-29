PLP Urge Govt To ‘Urgently Reconsider’ Permit
“The PLP is profoundly disappointed with the Minister and her refusal to grant Rev. Nicholas Tweed a renewal of his work permit,” Shadow Minister for Home Affairs Walton Brown said, with Mr Brown urging the Government to “urgently reconsider this provocative decision at such a delicate time for Bermuda.”
Rev Tweed’s Work Permit Refused
Earlier today Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin said, “In this particular instance, the applicant failed to comply with rules that were put in place for everyone. As a result, I had no choice but to uphold the previous decision to refuse the new application.”
“The position was not advertised despite repeated requests by the Department to do so, and the actual application was incomplete and contained inaccuracies. On the basis of these failures to fulfil the requirements of Immigration policy, the work permit application was rejected,” the Minister said.
BIU Call Meeting
Following the Minister’s statement earlier today, BIU President Chris Furbert announced that he has called a Special General Council meeting at 12 noon tomorrow [Dec 30], and said that all BIU Special General Council Members and Shop Stewards are urged to attend.
Walton Brown’s Statement
Mr Brown said, “The PLP is profoundly disappointed with the Minister and her refusal to grant Rev. Nicholas Tweed a renewal of his work permit.
“While successive governments have always worked closely with the critical sectors of our community, including international business, tourism, and the social sector, to ensure the critical leadership they require is in place, the handling of Rev Tweed’s application has not been given the same weight of consideration.
“The AME Church was informed that the work permit application for Rev Tweed was being carefully reviewed by Immigration. Ongoing correspondence between the Church and Immigration suggested that, once issues were resolved, the permit would be approved.
“For the Minister to now simply revert to the formal position taken at the beginning of the application process “that the rules are the rules” suggests an insincere review process.
“Historically, in cases involving key personnel in the church or international business, the approach has always been for the Minister to work through the challenges with the invested parties, rather than used them as road blocks.
“Moreover, considering the extreme flexibility and responsiveness granted to work permit applications for America’s Cup staff where “the rules were made flexible” it seems abundantly clear Rev. Tweed has been treated unfairly by the Minister and her decision.
“One conclusion that can be drawn is that the denial of Rev. Tweed’s work permit renewal is directly related to him being a firm and outspoken advocate for social justice; so much so that the OBA government views him as a threat to them.
“It seems impossible that the OBA government could make a convincing argument that the decision regarding Rev. Tweed is devoid of political considerations. I urge the Minister and the OBA government to urgently reconsider this provocative decision at such a delicate time for Bermuda.”
Perhaps they should ask that someone urgently consider following proper procedures for a permit renewal - but that wouldn't create the desired effect.
PLP I will never vote for you again! You are an embarrassment to my country! Asking the Government to break the law for political gain?! I am done! And, so are you!
Will the silent majority, please stand up?! It's time! The loud minority is ruining this beautiful country! Our children's future depends on it!
You can't make this stuff up, except in Bermuda. The PLP calling on Government to break the rules for an expat? So much for Bermuda for Bermudians. Now we know the PLP prefer non Bermudians over Bermudians. Their true intentions are now clear. 2 Bermudas indeed. At least the OBA are working for Bermuda and Bermudians.
So why are the PLP are advocating political interference in the immigration process?
Why was Tweed's work permit application not submitted properly?
We cannot let these bullies continue to dictate to government how and what decisions are made.
So - let me get this right....... the PLP want the Government to "bend" the rules - why???? What is so special with this applicant that he doesn't need to comply with the same rules and requirements us "ordinary" people have to?
will the PLP and Biu now want an open door policy on work permits ...its a real shame when its ok now but not when businesses who needed positions filled with qualified people but couldn't and had to restructure to make it work ...you should be ashamed of yourselves " For Bermuda " really ???? the BIU and PLP are the wolf in sheeps clothing ...Beware those of you who fall for it ..this island is on the Brink of British Rule and then see who is happy
So get ready to be held at randsom Bermuda because we all know as soon as Chris Furbert opens his mouth it means a strike is around the corner. What is the difference between Tweed and other that get denied? Why is he so special? Government needs to look at making ALL our ESSENTIAL SERVICES - and yes I mean bus, ferry etc private and let's see how quick the same puppies that run up behind Furbert will run. Just about hand enough of the double standards and his personal selections.
Go long PLP
Here we have it, folks. Conflating America's Cup work permits with Tweed's. And by the PLP, no less. There's the whole game, right there.
They can just bring his sorry tail back if they become a legitimate government!
I am done with PLP! I will never vote for you again! Show me what you are working with instead of hate for all concerned! You've become an embarrassment to my beautiful Island! Stop ruining the future of my children! They are watching your hateful behaviors and they are scared!
Will the silent majority please stand up?! It's time we took our Island back!
Don't worry the OBA will give in like normal ! Mob rule will continue!
Is there a way to vote out the opposition and ask for a legit one . Burt and the rest of the sesame street band must be banished from politics. they only know how to create disruption they are not smart enough to create change through the democratic process
Someone correct me if I am wrong but from my understanding as a work permit holder you are not to meddle with the political affairs of the Government which is what Tweed done. I just don't understand if he is the son of a Bermudian as he claims why doesn't he just apply for his Bermudian status or is there missing information we have not been told which makes him unable to qualify. The Government is here for the running of our country which means putting Bermudians first so why would you ask for an exception to be made for someone who is not even Bermudian. If you do it for Tweed then who else is going to fight when their time is up. Anyone who is Bermudian and supports the Immigration Minister to reverse her decision should be ashamed. Support your people not the political chess piece.