PLP On ‘Distasteful And Offensive Verbiage’

The “distasteful and offensive verbiage” of one Minister “coupled with the refusal to apologise for his own offensive remarks” by another Minister, shows a “Government that is becoming unhinged and unfocused,” Party Whip and Shadow Minister of Education Lovitta Foggo said.

Ms Foggo’s comments follow after Friday’s session of the House of Assembly, in which Minister Sylvan Richards was ejected from the House, and Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, while describing what someone said to her, used a profane word, a comment she subsequently withdrew.

“The distasteful and offensive verbiage of the Home Affairs Minister Patricia Gordon-Pamplin, coupled with the refusal to apologise for his own offensive remarks by Social Development & Sports Minister Sylvan Richards, show a government that is becoming unhinged and unfocused,” Ms Foggo said.

“Premier Dunkley needs to enforce the proper decorum from his Cabinet and MPs when debating in the House of Assembly.

“We all understand that things can get heated in the House of Assembly, however there is no excusing the way Minister Gordon-Pamplin shouted profane language on Friday night, regardless of the context in which they were used.

“There could have been young people listening and that language is not one which should be associated with a senior political stateswoman.

“Minister Richards’ outburst to MP Lawrence Scott, that ‘he deserved to be pepper sprayed’, shows a Minister that is hopelessly out of touch with his community.

“In making those disparaging remarks, he has told all protesters injured on December 2nd that they deserved what they got.

Audio extract of the Speaker asking Minister Richards to leave the House:

“At a December 8th 2016 press conference, Premier Dunkley stated the following, ‘That is the lesson we teach our children, we teach them about respect no matter what the differences of opinion…Our children are watching. They are watching us make decisions… how we deal with our disagreements… and how we govern our Country.’

“Clearly this statement is at odds with the behavior of two OBA Cabinet Ministers on Friday night, and we expect Premier Dunkley to condemn their behavior,” concluded Ms Foggo.

